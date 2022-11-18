Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,482 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $461.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $397.35 and a 200-day moving average of $441.72. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.36 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

