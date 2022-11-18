Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 19.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,376,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Unilever by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Unilever by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 518,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,621,000 after buying an additional 351,308 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $54.35.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

UL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

