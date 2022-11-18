Synovus Financial Corp Raises Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,364,000 after acquiring an additional 71,853 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 186.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 33.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI opened at $75.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $181.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

