Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 77.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB opened at $133.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.46. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $158.43.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

