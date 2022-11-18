Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $336.10 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $369.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $311.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.57.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

