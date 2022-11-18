Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,225 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,454,836,000 after purchasing an additional 541,701 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $888,575,000 after purchasing an additional 523,911 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,360 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,608,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,824,000 after purchasing an additional 799,535 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Devon Energy Price Performance

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.45. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.30 and its 200 day moving average is $66.08.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.13%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

