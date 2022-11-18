Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 15,938 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,447 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 258.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $386,161,000 after buying an additional 2,334,929 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after buying an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,391,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $881,254,000 after purchasing an additional 950,305 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $144.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. KeyCorp began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

