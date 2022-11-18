Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,819 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $18,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 76.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 5.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 12.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 353,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,608,000 after acquiring an additional 38,891 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 263,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

