Leo Allen Bruno V. Di Sells 950 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cummins Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $248.38 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.63.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cummins by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Cummins by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Cummins by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

