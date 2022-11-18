Cibc World Market Inc. Has $3.27 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.84.

ATVI stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

