Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18, RTT News reports. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $13.65-13.80 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $208.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.46.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 31.5% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

