Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.22) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KOD. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Kodiak Sciences Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $398.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kodiak Sciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.