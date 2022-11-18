Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.22) EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KOD. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.11.
Kodiak Sciences Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:KOD opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $398.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kodiak Sciences
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.