Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,166 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.68% of SI-BONE worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at $120,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 53.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter.

SI-BONE Price Performance

SI-BONE stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $434.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $104,951.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,137.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $38,770.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,862.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $104,951.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,137.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,966 shares of company stock worth $278,984. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIBN shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

SI-BONE Profile

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

