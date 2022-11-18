Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 11.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 101.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 22.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 9.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 68.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Paylocity to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Shares of PCTY opened at $207.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.91. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 129.44 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.49, for a total value of $186,367.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,616 shares in the company, valued at $6,365,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.49, for a total value of $186,367.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,616 shares in the company, valued at $6,365,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 64,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $16,119,508.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,287,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,623,950.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,072 shares of company stock worth $24,204,007 over the last ninety days. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

