Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $16.21 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 753,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,120 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $16,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTBD. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,531,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,032,000 after acquiring an additional 539,689 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,973,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,488,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,485,000 after acquiring an additional 149,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,397,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $20.34 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $27.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22.

