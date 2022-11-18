Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,641 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cardinal Health worth $16,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $76.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.14. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

