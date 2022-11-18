Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 12,188 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,188 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $17,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Valero Energy by 81.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 164.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Valero Energy by 89.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Valero Energy by 767.3% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.69.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $137.91 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

