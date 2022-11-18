W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stock Position Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $30,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.8 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.76. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.061 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 168.25%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

