Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Position Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Atkore worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Atkore by 684.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore by 3,577.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Atkore by 22.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Atkore stock opened at $100.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.49. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.53.
Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.
