Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 28.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 22.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CDNS opened at $165.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.83.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total value of $259,847.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,019,015.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total value of $259,847.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,019,015.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,889 shares of company stock worth $32,631,433. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

