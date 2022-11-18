Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Sysco by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 22.4% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 8.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,129,000 after acquiring an additional 51,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Sysco by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sysco Trading Down 0.2 %

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $84.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.50%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

