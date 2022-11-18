Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 304 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,646,000 after purchasing an additional 90,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,168,000 after purchasing an additional 555,419 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after purchasing an additional 723,042 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,254,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,227,000 after purchasing an additional 174,062 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.73.

Moody’s Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $289.80 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $403.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

