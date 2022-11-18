Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $183.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

