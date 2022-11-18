MGO One Seven LLC Invests $386,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,299 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 49.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE PXD opened at $256.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

