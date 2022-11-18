Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 153,006 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,006 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Baker Hughes worth $36,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -165.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,492 shares of company stock worth $8,532,265. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

