Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 844,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,379 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $39,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kroger by 179.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.74.

Kroger Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.15. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $40.18 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.