Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $11.59 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.56. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $11.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

AFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of AFG opened at $140.22 on Friday. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.09 and a 200-day moving average of $134.60.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 346.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 61.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

