JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $422.35 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,896,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,741 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $422,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.44 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.34.

