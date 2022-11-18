JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $476.81 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,683,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.26% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $476,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

ESGU opened at $87.57 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $108.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.27.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

