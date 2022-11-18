Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Position Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 276,291 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.73% of Packaging Co. of America worth $481,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $129.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.74.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.