JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,234,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,392,295 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $490,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $38.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $51.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.