JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 309,929 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,227,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 309,929 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $512,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower Announces Dividend

WELL opened at $66.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.63. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.05, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

