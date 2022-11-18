JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $517.75 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,987,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,913 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.39% of Digital Realty Trust worth $517,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $109.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.