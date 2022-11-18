JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 87,895 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,377,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 87,895 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.05% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $526,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,686,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,211,000 after purchasing an additional 71,450 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $145.12 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.36.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at $50,467,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $1,179,945.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,120,178.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $7,780,391. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Further Reading

