JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,466,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,796,857 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 6.80% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $540,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 132,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 82,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SCHR stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average of $50.70.

