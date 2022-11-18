Clarius Group LLC Takes Position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stagwell by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,346,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,466,000 after buying an additional 126,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stagwell by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,069,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after buying an additional 249,155 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Stagwell by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,578,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after buying an additional 70,992 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Stagwell by 7,481.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,482,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 1,462,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stagwell by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after buying an additional 519,487 shares in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on STGW shares. Stephens started coverage on Stagwell in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Stagwell in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

STGW stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. Stagwell Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $9.61.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $663.79 million during the quarter. Stagwell had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 1.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

