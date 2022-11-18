Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,570 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 343,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,472 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,110 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 133,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 22,691 shares during the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.10 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYG. Barclays cut their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.65) to GBX 50 ($0.59) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.66) to GBX 58 ($0.68) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.49) to GBX 44 ($0.52) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

