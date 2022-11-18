Clarius Group LLC Sells 6,269 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,269 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 551.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 101,401 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,244 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the 2nd quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 1.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Stock Performance

NMR opened at $3.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.71. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $4.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). Nomura had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,772.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

