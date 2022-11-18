Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC reduced its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,798 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,407 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 281,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 42,863 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 69.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 201.5% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 31,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFG. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.