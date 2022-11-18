Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,674 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 535,400.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 71.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

Several analysts recently commented on SMFG shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

