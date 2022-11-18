Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 406.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth $55,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.73 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a $0.0136 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. Societe Generale cut their price target on Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($5.98) to €5.40 ($5.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($5.77) to €5.30 ($5.46) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.02.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.