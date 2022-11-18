Clarius Group LLC Invests $201,000 in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 467.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MKC stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.60. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

