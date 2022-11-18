Clarius Group LLC Purchases 632 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 339.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,755 over the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

