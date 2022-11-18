Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Position Trimmed by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,683 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 368.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 113.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Digital stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.53. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDC. Mizuho lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.81.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.