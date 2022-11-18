Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $15.66 Million Stock Holdings in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,544,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,478 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.56% of Tricon Residential worth $15,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

TCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tricon Residential from $14.75 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. Tricon Residential Inc. has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.66%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

