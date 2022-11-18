Fiera Capital Corp Raises Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $586.71 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $623.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $454.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.17.

FICO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.80.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

