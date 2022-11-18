Clarius Group LLC Has $224,000 Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 89,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.93.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $90.79 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.28 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

