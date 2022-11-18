Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 35,420 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 489.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $7,332,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phillips 66 Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.69.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $109.73 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

