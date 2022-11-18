Clarius Group LLC Reduces Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 11,472 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 247,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 225,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 92.4% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 37,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 17,873 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,883,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,954 shares in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 0.2 %

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $6.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.39) to €6.50 ($6.70) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.46) to €5.80 ($5.98) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.36) to €5.50 ($5.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($6.91) to €7.00 ($7.22) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.48.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

