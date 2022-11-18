Clarius Group LLC Makes New Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,443 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 56.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,347,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNP. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of CNP stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.